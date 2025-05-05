Zelenskyy meeting with reps of leading defense companies in Czech Republic

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the heads of leading defense enterprises in the Czech Republic and discussed cooperation in the defense industry with them, the presidential website reported on Monday.

“Close cooperation has created opportunities for a productive dialogue between our defense agencies and companies. Ukraine’s security is Europe’s security. By strengthening Ukraine, you are ensuring future peace and stability across our entire Europe,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to him, Ukrainian-Czech cooperation and joint production can guarantee security and prevent a repeat of aggression in Europe, and the unification of the defense industrial capabilities of European countries is a significant contribution to achieving a just and lasting peace.

The President noted the participation of Czech companies in the initiative to supply 155 mm ammunition.

As reported, Zelenskyy arrived in the Czech Republic with the first lady on Sunday.