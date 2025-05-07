Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:56 07.05.2025

Support headquarters deployed near house damaged at night in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivsky district – Kyiv Mayor Klitschko

2 min read
Support headquarters deployed near house damaged at night in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivsky district – Kyiv Mayor Klitschko
Photo: https://t.me/vitaliy_klitschko/4599

A residents' support headquarters has been deployed near a house in the Shevchenkivsky district that was damaged during a drone attack on Wednesday night, where two people died, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"Several apartments in the house were damaged. One was badly burned. To help the residents of the damaged house, a support headquarters was quickly deployed at the address: Tabirna St., 40 (premises of the Shkolyar community center). At the headquarters, you can: apply for one-time material assistance from the city in the amount of UAH 10,000, apply for compensation of UAH 40,000 for renting housing, which is also provided by the capital. And get advice on the state program eVidnovlenie," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

As reported, the Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv with drones on Wednesday night. In the Sviatoshynsky district of the capital, fires broke out in several apartments on the upper floors of a residential building, in Dniprovsky district - destruction on the upper floor of a building, in Solomyanskyi, fragments of a UAV were recorded falling in the area of ​​non-residential buildings, without ignition. In the Shevchenkivsky district, fragments of a UAV hit the upper floors of a five-story residential building, as a result of which two people died. The total number of victims has increased to eight, four of whom are hospitalized. Among them are children.

Tags: #support #shevchenkivskyi_district

MORE ABOUT

19:28 05.05.2025
Uklon declares support for bill on automatic exchange of info on income from digital platforms

Uklon declares support for bill on automatic exchange of info on income from digital platforms

18:41 29.04.2025
Global leadership means support for Ukraine - Poroshenko at EPP Congress

Global leadership means support for Ukraine - Poroshenko at EPP Congress

19:12 15.04.2025
Rutte: NATO stands with Ukraine, our commitment is clear and concrete

Rutte: NATO stands with Ukraine, our commitment is clear and concrete

19:13 11.04.2025
UNHCR to continue support for Ukrainians with damaged or destroyed homes – ministry

UNHCR to continue support for Ukrainians with damaged or destroyed homes – ministry

15:54 10.04.2025
About 1 mln people receive psychosocial support from URCS since start of full-scale war – Dotsenko

About 1 mln people receive psychosocial support from URCS since start of full-scale war – Dotsenko

11:10 21.03.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross helping more than 7,800 elderly people

Ukrainian Red Cross helping more than 7,800 elderly people

18:45 20.03.2025
Norway fully support Ukraine's efforts to achieve ceasefire, PM says

Norway fully support Ukraine's efforts to achieve ceasefire, PM says

15:00 18.03.2025
More than 90% of what Denmark does for Ukraine is related to weapons and equipment - ambassador

More than 90% of what Denmark does for Ukraine is related to weapons and equipment - ambassador

20:36 14.03.2025
Canada contributes CAD 70 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund – Energy Community

Canada contributes CAD 70 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund – Energy Community

19:17 14.03.2025
Yermak, Advisor to Canada's PM discuss preparations for telephone conversation between Zelenskyy, future PM of Canada

Yermak, Advisor to Canada's PM discuss preparations for telephone conversation between Zelenskyy, future PM of Canada

HOT NEWS

Defense Forces destroy two out of five Russian ballistic missiles, 81 out of 197 UAVs – AFU Air Force

New aid packages for Ukraine, pressure on Russia to be presented in coming weeks – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Enemy attacks at night with four ballistic missiles, 142 drones: Woman, her son killed, seven wounded, incl four children

Two dead and eight injured in attack by enemy drones on Kyiv

Two dead, one injured In Izium due to explosion of unknown explosive object

LATEST

Ukraine and Lithuania sign memo on strengthening cooperation in defense procurement

UAME initiates expansion of list of sanctioned persons in cultural sphere - association president Sanchenko

SBU drones strike key Russian defense plants Bazalt, Splav – source

Merz calls on all EU countries to increase defense spending, maintain support for Ukraine

‘European Solidarity’ faction discusses agreement on establishment of the Ukraine-US investment fund with diplomats and experts

Defense Forces destroy two out of five Russian ballistic missiles, 81 out of 197 UAVs – AFU Air Force

EBRD to partially cover ProCredit Bank's risks on new loans worth EUR70 mln

Yermak: It’s necessary to strengthen coordination of war crimes investigations, introduce uniform standards of support for victims

Eurojust President: We are ready to integrate ICPA's work into aggression tribunal

Pavlohrad Chemical Plant, which supplies low-quality mines to army, receives state order for UAH 60 bln – MP Siumar

AD
AD