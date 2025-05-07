Support headquarters deployed near house damaged at night in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivsky district – Kyiv Mayor Klitschko

Photo: https://t.me/vitaliy_klitschko/4599

A residents' support headquarters has been deployed near a house in the Shevchenkivsky district that was damaged during a drone attack on Wednesday night, where two people died, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"Several apartments in the house were damaged. One was badly burned. To help the residents of the damaged house, a support headquarters was quickly deployed at the address: Tabirna St., 40 (premises of the Shkolyar community center). At the headquarters, you can: apply for one-time material assistance from the city in the amount of UAH 10,000, apply for compensation of UAH 40,000 for renting housing, which is also provided by the capital. And get advice on the state program eVidnovlenie," Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

As reported, the Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv with drones on Wednesday night. In the Sviatoshynsky district of the capital, fires broke out in several apartments on the upper floors of a residential building, in Dniprovsky district - destruction on the upper floor of a building, in Solomyanskyi, fragments of a UAV were recorded falling in the area of ​​non-residential buildings, without ignition. In the Shevchenkivsky district, fragments of a UAV hit the upper floors of a five-story residential building, as a result of which two people died. The total number of victims has increased to eight, four of whom are hospitalized. Among them are children.