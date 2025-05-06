Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:12 06.05.2025

Zelenskyy during meeting with Ukrainians in Czech Republic: Justice important for restoration of Ukraine, for people's desire to live here

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska, during a meeting with the Ukrainian community in Prague, emphasized that unity within Europe and between all key partners of Ukraine is extremely important for a just end to the war, the press service of the head of state reports.

“First, we need to reach an unconditional ceasefire. Then, using that time, we must find steps that lead to a durable and just peace for Ukraine. Justice is important for Ukraine’s recovery and for people’s desire to live in Ukraine, to return to Ukraine,” said Zelenskyy.

The President thanked Czechia for its ongoing defense support – particularly for the artillery initiative, the decision to train Ukrainian F-16 pilots, and cooperation with Czech defense companies.

He also noted the development of bilateral economic cooperation and the steps being taken to increase trade between the two countries.

The President stressed that it is already time to think about Ukraine’s postwar reconstruction so that the state and businesses can work together with partners to rebuild in the future.

As noted, other key topics of discussion included advocacy for Ukraine’s EU membership and attracting foreign investment.

Tags: #zelenskyy #czech_republic

