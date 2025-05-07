Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:49 07.05.2025

Zaporizhia NPP once again loses one of two power grids due to shelling

2 min read
As a result of enemy shelling, Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant lost power to one of the two external power grids connecting the temporarily occupied Zaporizhia NPP with the unified power system of Ukraine.

"One of the Zaporizhia NPP power grids was de-energized as a result of the attack," the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine said on Wednesday.

According to the agency, the plant currently receives power from only one power grid, so the external power supply of the plant, necessary for safe operation, is again under threat. In the event of a complete disconnection from the power system at Zaporizhia NPP, another blackout may occur, which will pose a serious threat to radiation safety.

"Due to the Russian strike, one of the power transmission lines connecting the temporarily occupied Zaporizhia NPP with the Ukrainian power system has been disconnected again. As soon as the security situation allows, energy employees will do everything possible to restore power to Zaporizhia NPP as soon as possible," Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said.

As the ministry recalled, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Zaporizhia NPP has already experienced a complete blackout eight times and has repeatedly been on the verge of a blackout.

Currently, Energoatom operates nine power units of the South Ukrainian, Rivne and Khmelnytsky NPPs with a total capacity of 7,880 MW. All of them are located on territory controlled by Ukraine.

Zaporizhia NPP with six VVER-1000 power units with a total capacity of 6,000 MW after its occupation on March 3 and 4, 2022, has not generated electricity since September 11 of the same year.

