18:14 05.05.2025

Zelenskyy on attitude of Czech opposition to support for Ukraine: They all understand that Ukraine is protecting security o Czech Republic

Ukraine has great respect for the right of Czech citizens to choose their own future and is grateful to both pro-government and opposition forces for their support, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala in Prague on Monday.

"Elections in the Czech Republic are internal issues of the Czech Republic. We have great respect for your sovereignty, for the right of citizens to choose their present and future," Zelenskyy said, answering a journalist's question about whether he has concerns that the situation with the Czech initiative to supply artillery ammunition to Ukraine could change after the elections in the Czech Republic.

"This is a very sensitive issue. This is exactly what Russia has been violating constantly in Ukraine - doing everything to influence the choice of Ukrainian citizens, not respecting the sovereignty of people, not respecting territorial integrity, not respecting the rights," he explained.

According to the Ukrainian president, the Czech opposition also understands that Ukraine is defending the security of the Czech Republic and all of Europe, not just its own.

"Therefore, I can only thank absolutely all parliamentarians, all of today's representatives. There were different representatives, as you said, there were also opposition forces, but I am very glad that all of them, supporting Ukraine, understand that Ukraine is defending not only Ukraine, but is defending the life and security of the Czech Republic, the life and security of all of Europe. I think it is symbolic that all of us together understand this in the same way," Zelenskyy said.

