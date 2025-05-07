19:44 07.05.2025
Ukraine and Lithuania sign memo on strengthening cooperation in defense procurement
Ukraine and Lithuania have signed a memorandum on strengthening cooperation in the field of defense procurement, innovation and joint projects, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry reported.
“At the Baltic Miltech Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania and Ukraine signed a memorandum to boost cooperation in defence procurement, innovation and joint projects. A bold step toward deeper cooperation, shared expertise and a more secure future for the region,” the message posted on X reads.