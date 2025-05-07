Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:44 07.05.2025

Ukraine and Lithuania sign memo on strengthening cooperation in defense procurement

1 min read
Ukraine and Lithuania sign memo on strengthening cooperation in defense procurement

Ukraine and Lithuania have signed a memorandum on strengthening cooperation in the field of defense procurement, innovation and joint projects, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry reported.

“At the Baltic Miltech Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania and Ukraine signed a memorandum to boost cooperation in defence procurement, innovation and joint projects. A bold step toward deeper cooperation, shared expertise and a more secure future for the region,” the message posted on X reads.

Tags: #purchase #lithuania #defense

MORE ABOUT

19:53 17.04.2025
Domestic defense sector loaded at 60% of capabilities – Zelenskyy

Domestic defense sector loaded at 60% of capabilities – Zelenskyy

09:13 15.04.2025
UK transfers GBP 752 mln to Ukraine under ERA initiative – Shmyhal

UK transfers GBP 752 mln to Ukraine under ERA initiative – Shmyhal

13:12 14.04.2025
Lithuania sends EUR10 million for production of long-range Ukrainian weapons

Lithuania sends EUR10 million for production of long-range Ukrainian weapons

12:08 14.04.2025
Lithuania summons Russian embassy rep in Vilnius after missile attack on Sumy

Lithuania summons Russian embassy rep in Vilnius after missile attack on Sumy

16:18 12.04.2025
Lithuania pledges additional EUR 30 mln for military support to Ukraine at Ramstein

Lithuania pledges additional EUR 30 mln for military support to Ukraine at Ramstein

20:23 10.04.2025
Ukraine and Australia discuss strengthening defense and security cooperation

Ukraine and Australia discuss strengthening defense and security cooperation

20:51 08.04.2025
Shmyhal: Belgian defense industry leaders to discuss long-term business projects with Ukrainian partners

Shmyhal: Belgian defense industry leaders to discuss long-term business projects with Ukrainian partners

10:34 01.04.2025
Lithuanian FM Budrys arrives in Kyiv

Lithuanian FM Budrys arrives in Kyiv

21:01 20.03.2025
Kyivstar supervisory board approves deal to acquire Uklon for UAH 7.25 bln

Kyivstar supervisory board approves deal to acquire Uklon for UAH 7.25 bln

13:02 19.03.2025
Ukraine has an indisputable right to defend itself, this right cannot be limited in any way - President of Finland

Ukraine has an indisputable right to defend itself, this right cannot be limited in any way - President of Finland

HOT NEWS

Defense Forces destroy two out of five Russian ballistic missiles, 81 out of 197 UAVs – AFU Air Force

Support headquarters deployed near house damaged at night in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivsky district – Kyiv Mayor Klitschko

New aid packages for Ukraine, pressure on Russia to be presented in coming weeks – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Enemy attacks at night with four ballistic missiles, 142 drones: Woman, her son killed, seven wounded, incl four children

Two dead and eight injured in attack by enemy drones on Kyiv

LATEST

UAME initiates expansion of list of sanctioned persons in cultural sphere - association president Sanchenko

SBU drones strike key Russian defense plants Bazalt, Splav – source

Merz calls on all EU countries to increase defense spending, maintain support for Ukraine

‘European Solidarity’ faction discusses agreement on establishment of the Ukraine-US investment fund with diplomats and experts

Defense Forces destroy two out of five Russian ballistic missiles, 81 out of 197 UAVs – AFU Air Force

EBRD to partially cover ProCredit Bank's risks on new loans worth EUR70 mln

Yermak: It’s necessary to strengthen coordination of war crimes investigations, introduce uniform standards of support for victims

Eurojust President: We are ready to integrate ICPA's work into aggression tribunal

Pavlohrad Chemical Plant, which supplies low-quality mines to army, receives state order for UAH 60 bln – MP Siumar

Ukrainian Red Cross Society rescues victims of Russian shelling in Zaporizhia

AD
AD