Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:07 07.05.2025

Ukraine ready for peace talks after full ceasefire – Yermak

2 min read
Ukraine is ready for peace talks after a full ceasefire, and "some issues" will have to be discussed with Russia, said the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak.

"We are ready for negotiations, but only after a full ceasefire. This is the position of Ukraine, the United States and our European friends. We are not trading our independence. Our red lines are the Constitution, international law and the UN Charter," he said in an interview with Germany's Die Zeit.

He stressed that Ukraine will never recognize the occupation of its territories. "However, we are realists: we understand that some issues will have to be discussed at the negotiating table. We are ready for this - if Russia comes there too," he said.

Yermak noted that Ukraine has shown itself to be a responsible and constructive partner. "We have signed a historic agreement with the United States - this is the basis for future security through the economy. We work with all partners, and we want people to come to Ukraine - to see with their own eyes that we are holding on, that we are strong and motivated," he said.

The head of the President's Office also expressed gratitude to Germany. "We are grateful for the years of Germany's support and welcome the new Chancellor Friedrich Merz. He has been with us since the first days of the war," Yermak noted.

"Ukraine continues to fight. Because we have no other country. And we have the strength to win not only the war, but also the peace," he emphasized.

Tags: #yermak #stance #talks

