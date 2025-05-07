Interfax-Ukraine
20:24 07.05.2025

German FM Wadephul assures Ukraine of European support

During his inaugural visit to Poland, newly appointed German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul confirmed Germany's and Europe's support for Ukraine, Der Spiegel reported on Wednesday. During his inaugural visit to Poland, newly appointed German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul confirmed Germany's and Europe's support for Ukraine, Der Spiegel reported on Wednesday.

"Everyone in Moscow should know that we will have to be taken into account," Wadephul said on the sidelines of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Warsaw. "Europe will defend and support Ukraine with all its means," he added.

According to the publication, Wadephul arrived in Warsaw together with his French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot, both of whom had previously held talks in Paris. Wadephul made his first foreign visit as a minister to the French capital.

On EU defence funding and a possible common debt, Wadephul said: "I think we all agree that more needs to be done to support Ukraine." There are "different ways to do that." The decisive factor is "that funds are available to support Ukraine," the foreign minister said.

