McDonald's opens first restaurant in Mukachevo, sixth in cooperation with gas station

McDonald's Ukraine Ltd, which is developing the McDonald's fast-food restaurant chain in Ukraine, opened its first restaurant in Mukachevo on Wednesday at 1m Lavkivska Street, which became the sixth project in cooperation with a gas station and the second in cooperation with OKKO gas station.

"During the month, McDonald's opened two restaurants in Zakarpattia at once in Uzhgorod, and now in Mukachevo. This is another step in the implementation of our long-term development strategy in Ukraine. The new establishment is located near the most densely populated district of Mukachevo on the international highway Kyiv-Chop and will be convenient for city residents and those who travel," Director of Development of McDonald's in Ukraine Vitaliy Stefurak said in the press release.

The area of ​​the one-story restaurant is almost 500 square meters. The facility is designed for 126 seats in the hall and 132 on the terrace. There is also a 24-hour McDrive, and in two weeks it is planned to launch the McDelivery delivery service.

It is noted that the new restaurant is equipped with a generator and has a shelter for employees.

The opening of McDonald's in Mukachevo created about 70 new jobs, the director said.

The first McDonald's restaurant in Ukraine was opened on May 24, 1997 in Kyiv. Currently, 112 restaurants operate in Ukraine, another 15 restaurants are closed due to safety requirements.

According to Opendatabot, McDonald's in Ukraine in 2024 increased revenue by 30%, to UAH 16.8 billion, net profit by 23.2%, to UAH 1.6 billion.

The owner of McDonald's Ukraine Ltd is listed as MCD Europe Limited (100%, London, Great Britain).

