Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:42 07.05.2025

Kyiv calls on India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and engage in diplomatic dialogue

Kyiv has called on India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and engage in diplomatic dialogue, stressing the importance of avoiding actions that could worsen the security situation in the South Asian region, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a comment.

"Amid the escalation between India and Pakistan, we call on the parties to exercise restraint and diplomatic dialogue. It is important to avoid actions that could worsen the security situation in the South Asian region and to work towards a peaceful resolution of disputes," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a comment on Telegram on Wednesday.

It is noted that Ukraine "actively supports all measures aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region and advocates for the immediate easing of tensions."

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine will closely monitor the further development of the situation and will continue to support international initiatives and efforts aimed at ensuring peace and stability in South Asia," the document says.

 

11:28 06.05.2025
Enemy intensively shelling Sumy region: three victims, seven wounded reported – Administration

10:50 06.05.2025
AFU manages to stabilize situation in Pokrovsk direction – Syrsky

09:29 06.05.2025
European Solidarity faction in Ukrainian parliament wants to know how minerals deal to help end war – MP Gerashchenko

12:11 02.05.2025
Putin changes his plans, short-term goals in war with Ukraine – media

09:21 30.04.2025
Usyk calls on US President to stop the war in Ukraine

11:07 29.04.2025
Invaders lose 1,060 servicemen in past 24 hours – General Staff

10:36 29.04.2025
Some 178 military clashes recorded in past 24 hours – General Staff

15:55 28.04.2025
Putin declares ceasefire from midnight on May 8 to midnight on May 11

13:34 25.04.2025
Already 622 children died in Ukraine as result of Russian armed aggression

11:36 25.04.2025
Rubio: We show Ukraine, Russia finish line to end war

