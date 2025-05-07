Kyiv calls on India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and engage in diplomatic dialogue

Kyiv has called on India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and engage in diplomatic dialogue, stressing the importance of avoiding actions that could worsen the security situation in the South Asian region, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a comment.

"Amid the escalation between India and Pakistan, we call on the parties to exercise restraint and diplomatic dialogue. It is important to avoid actions that could worsen the security situation in the South Asian region and to work towards a peaceful resolution of disputes," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a comment on Telegram on Wednesday.

It is noted that Ukraine "actively supports all measures aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region and advocates for the immediate easing of tensions."

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine will closely monitor the further development of the situation and will continue to support international initiatives and efforts aimed at ensuring peace and stability in South Asia," the document says.