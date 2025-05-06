Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:49 06.05.2025

Zelenskyy congratulates Merz on his election as German Chancellor

1 min read
Zelenskyy congratulates Merz on his election as German Chancellor
Photo: president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Friedrich Merz on his election as German Federal Chancellor.

"I sincerely congratulate Friedrich Merz on his election as Germany’s new Federal Chancellor. Ukraine is deeply grateful for the support of Germany and its people. Your helping hand has saved thousands and thousands of Ukrainian lives. We sincerely hope that Germany will grow even stronger and that we’ll see more German leadership in European and transatlantic affairs. This is especially important with the future of Europe at stake — and it will depend on our unity," Zelenskyy wrote on the X network on Tuesday.

He wished Merz success.

Tags: #merz #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

15:42 06.05.2025
205 soldiers return to Ukraine from Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

205 soldiers return to Ukraine from Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

10:38 06.05.2025
Scholz to Zelenskyy: Ukraine can count on Germany

Scholz to Zelenskyy: Ukraine can count on Germany

09:12 06.05.2025
Zelenskyy during meeting with Ukrainians in Czech Republic: Justice important for restoration of Ukraine, for people's desire to live here

Zelenskyy during meeting with Ukrainians in Czech Republic: Justice important for restoration of Ukraine, for people's desire to live here

19:46 05.05.2025
Zelenskyy discusses need for complete and unconditional ceasefire for 30 days, additional pressure on Russia in Czech Parliament

Zelenskyy discusses need for complete and unconditional ceasefire for 30 days, additional pressure on Russia in Czech Parliament

18:14 05.05.2025
Zelenskyy on attitude of Czech opposition to support for Ukraine: They all understand that Ukraine is protecting security o Czech Republic

Zelenskyy on attitude of Czech opposition to support for Ukraine: They all understand that Ukraine is protecting security o Czech Republic

17:39 05.05.2025
Zelenskyy in Czech Republic: Russia rejects many proposals for real long-term ceasefire, sanctions need to be tightened

Zelenskyy in Czech Republic: Russia rejects many proposals for real long-term ceasefire, sanctions need to be tightened

15:59 05.05.2025
Zelenskyy meeting with reps of leading defense companies in Czech Republic

Zelenskyy meeting with reps of leading defense companies in Czech Republic

17:46 03.05.2025
Zelenskyy: USA has repeatedly received Russia's justifications for continuing war

Zelenskyy: USA has repeatedly received Russia's justifications for continuing war

12:35 03.05.2025
Zelenskyy: Minerals deal mutually beneficial

Zelenskyy: Minerals deal mutually beneficial

12:22 03.05.2025
Zelenskyy on meeting with Trump in the Vatican: Best discussion we've ever had

Zelenskyy on meeting with Trump in the Vatican: Best discussion we've ever had

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy instructs Defense Ministry, MFA to intensify cooperation with partners in production of interceptor drones

Three killed in Sumy already: man and boy die in hospital – city council secretary

Invaders shoot three Ukrainian POWs, investigation launched – Prosecutor General’s Office

Child killed in ballistic missile strike on outskirts of Sumy, six injured, most of them children

205 soldiers return to Ukraine from Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Zelenskyy instructs Defense Ministry, MFA to intensify cooperation with partners in production of interceptor drones

Klympush-Tsintsadze: We count on new German govt to increase support for Ukraine, particularly in military sector

Court extends Kolomoisky's arrest in case of contract murder of Serhiy Karpenko – TV

Three killed in Sumy already: man and boy die in hospital – city council secretary

MFA opens exhibition of latest models of weapons, military equipment of Ukrainian production

Yermak congratulates US Chargé d'Affaires a.i. to Ukraine on start of diplomatic mission

Invaders shoot three Ukrainian POWs, investigation launched – Prosecutor General’s Office

Parish of St. Nicholas Church in Kyiv asks Zelenskyy to facilitate its transfer to religious community

Shmyhal: Ukraine determined to win peace that to come after end of war

Child killed in ballistic missile strike on outskirts of Sumy, six injured, most of them children

AD
AD