Zelenskyy congratulates Merz on his election as German Chancellor

Photo: president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Friedrich Merz on his election as German Federal Chancellor.

"I sincerely congratulate Friedrich Merz on his election as Germany’s new Federal Chancellor. Ukraine is deeply grateful for the support of Germany and its people. Your helping hand has saved thousands and thousands of Ukrainian lives. We sincerely hope that Germany will grow even stronger and that we’ll see more German leadership in European and transatlantic affairs. This is especially important with the future of Europe at stake — and it will depend on our unity," Zelenskyy wrote on the X network on Tuesday.

He wished Merz success.