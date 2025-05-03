Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:46 03.05.2025

Zelenskyy: USA has repeatedly received Russia's justifications for continuing war

2 min read
Zelenskyy: USA has repeatedly received Russia's justifications for continuing war
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/news/all

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said the American side has repeatedly received explanations from Russia during negotiations as to why it refuses to end the war in Ukraine. He noted that the Russians are hostile to any proposals not initiated by the Kremlin, which may have contributed to a gradual shift in the U.S. attitude toward Russia.

"Regarding the American side: they've had conversations with the Russians, and I'm absolutely certain that once again they were given reasons why the war shouldn't be stopped. But this was already the second time. The first time, the Russians claimed that Ukraine would never agree to a ceasefire because Ukrainians don't want the war to end – that Ukraine started it. That was the narrative coming from the Russians. But after the meeting in Saudi Arabia, the Americans began to doubt those claims. The second thing the Russians said was: 'Go ahead and sign something with us – the Ukrainians will never sign anything with you," Zelenskyy said during a media briefing.

He added that it was clear to him that the Russian side is hostile to any proposals that don't originate in the Kremlin. "Without strong sanctions and other forms of pressure on Putin, they'll continue to respond this way. Right now, conditions are still relatively comfortable for them – though we could talk about the state of the Russian economy. I'm afraid – or rather, I'm not afraid, I'm pleased – that things aren't going all that well for them," the President said.

"Whitkoff [Steven Witkoff, special envoy of U.S. President Donald Trump] presented proposals [from the United States], and, unsurprisingly, the Russians rejected them. I think he was quite taken aback, because from the warm embraces of the first meetings and lunches, those early introductions, I believe he's now entering a phase where things are only going to get worse," Zelenskyy added.

