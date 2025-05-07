Interfax-Ukraine
Trump officially declares May 8, 2025 as Victory Day over Nazism in World War II

Trump officially declares May 8, 2025 as Victory Day over Nazism in World War II

US President Donald Trump has officially declared May 8, 2025, as Victory Day over Nazism in World War II, emphasizing that the day will mark the unrivaled might, strength, and power of the American armed forces.

“I, Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim May 8, 2025, as a day in celebration of Victory Day for World War II,” says a proclamation published on the White House website.

Trump noted that “on this Victory Day for World War II, we celebrate the unmatched might, strength, and power of the American Armed Forces, and we commit to protecting our sacred birthright of liberty against all threats, foreign and domestic.”

“May 8, 1945 marks the Allies’ acceptance of Germany’s unconditional surrender — the beginning of the end of years of long, gruesome, and brutal warfare. The millions of souls senselessly lost serve as a reminder of why we must pursue peace through strength. I remain steadfastly devoted to stopping the years of endless foreign wars and preventing the further loss of lives. As I stated during my Inaugural Address, we will measure our success not only by the battles we win but also by the wars we end — and my proudest legacy will be that of a peacemaker,” the US President stressed.

