Scholz to Zelenskyy: Ukraine can count on Germany

Ukraine can count on Germany, assured German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“Thank you for your trusting partnership, dear Volodymyr Zelenskyy. My deepest appreciation for your courage, bravery and determination in the fight against Russian aggression,” he said on X Tuesday night.

As reported, Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on his last day as head of the German government.