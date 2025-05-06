Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:38 06.05.2025

Scholz to Zelenskyy: Ukraine can count on Germany

1 min read
Scholz to Zelenskyy: Ukraine can count on Germany

Ukraine can count on Germany, assured German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“Thank you for your trusting partnership, dear Volodymyr Zelenskyy. My deepest appreciation for your courage, bravery and determination in the fight against Russian aggression,” he said on X Tuesday night.

Scholz noted that Ukraine can count on Germany. “It remains clear: Ukraine can count on Germany,” he said.

As reported, Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on his last day as head of the German government.

Tags: #scholz #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

15:42 06.05.2025
205 soldiers return to Ukraine from Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

205 soldiers return to Ukraine from Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

09:12 06.05.2025
Zelenskyy during meeting with Ukrainians in Czech Republic: Justice important for restoration of Ukraine, for people's desire to live here

Zelenskyy during meeting with Ukrainians in Czech Republic: Justice important for restoration of Ukraine, for people's desire to live here

19:46 05.05.2025
Zelenskyy discusses need for complete and unconditional ceasefire for 30 days, additional pressure on Russia in Czech Parliament

Zelenskyy discusses need for complete and unconditional ceasefire for 30 days, additional pressure on Russia in Czech Parliament

18:14 05.05.2025
Zelenskyy on attitude of Czech opposition to support for Ukraine: They all understand that Ukraine is protecting security o Czech Republic

Zelenskyy on attitude of Czech opposition to support for Ukraine: They all understand that Ukraine is protecting security o Czech Republic

17:39 05.05.2025
Zelenskyy in Czech Republic: Russia rejects many proposals for real long-term ceasefire, sanctions need to be tightened

Zelenskyy in Czech Republic: Russia rejects many proposals for real long-term ceasefire, sanctions need to be tightened

15:59 05.05.2025
Zelenskyy meeting with reps of leading defense companies in Czech Republic

Zelenskyy meeting with reps of leading defense companies in Czech Republic

17:46 03.05.2025
Zelenskyy: USA has repeatedly received Russia's justifications for continuing war

Zelenskyy: USA has repeatedly received Russia's justifications for continuing war

12:35 03.05.2025
Zelenskyy: Minerals deal mutually beneficial

Zelenskyy: Minerals deal mutually beneficial

12:22 03.05.2025
Zelenskyy on meeting with Trump in the Vatican: Best discussion we've ever had

Zelenskyy on meeting with Trump in the Vatican: Best discussion we've ever had

11:55 03.05.2025
Zelenskyy pushes for 30-day ceasefire, rejects Putin's May 9 truce proposal

Zelenskyy pushes for 30-day ceasefire, rejects Putin's May 9 truce proposal

HOT NEWS

205 soldiers return to Ukraine from Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has proven to be resilient economy – OECD Secretary-General

Former executives of Ukrainian oil company placed on Interpol wanted list over UAH 5.8 bln embezzlement – National Police

Air Force: 54 Shahed attack UAVs confirmed downed, 70 lost from location

Occupiers lose 1,430 people, 106 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

LATEST

AFU troops take part in UK parade to mark 80th anniversary of Victory Day in Europe

Bessent: Trump believes mineral deal with Ukraine to become additional leverage over Russian leadership

Ukraine has proven to be resilient economy – OECD Secretary-General

American Tetra Tech company will help train Ukrainian mine clearance specialists – Defense Ministry

Ukrainian Red Cross to train 3,000 emergency workers in first aid this year

Former executives of Ukrainian oil company placed on Interpol wanted list over UAH 5.8 bln embezzlement – National Police

Air Force: 54 Shahed attack UAVs confirmed downed, 70 lost from location

Occupiers lose 1,430 people, 106 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

Enemy intensively shelling Sumy region: three victims, seven wounded reported – Administration

AFU manages to stabilize situation in Pokrovsk direction – Syrsky

AD
AD