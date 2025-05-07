New aid packages for Ukraine, pressure on Russia to be presented in coming weeks – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced diplomatic decisions on adopting new packages of support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia in the coming weeks.

"In general, the coming weeks should be very active for Ukraine in diplomacy. We are preparing decisions and preparing new packages of support. We are preparing new steps of pressure on Russia in order to protect our people. I’m grateful to everyone who is with Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address on Tuesday.

He reported on preparations for the first talks with new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. "We have things with him that can economically strengthen both of our countries and provide more security for decades. We look forward to meeting. I wish him success," Zelenskyy said.