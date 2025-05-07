Defense Forces destroy two out of five Russian ballistic missiles, 81 out of 197 UAVs – AFU Air Force

From May 6 to May 7, the Russians attacked Ukrainian territory with five Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, and also carried out several waves of attacks with 187 attack UAVs and other types of drone imitators, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

From May 6 to May 7, the Russians attacked Ukrainian territory with five Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, and also carried out several waves of attacks with 187 attack UAVs and other types of drone imitators,” the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

As a result of the enemy attack, Kyiv, Sumy, Zhytomyr, Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions suffered.

The enemy air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.