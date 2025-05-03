Zelenskyy: Minerals deal mutually beneficial

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the newly signed U.S.-Ukraine agreement on joint mineral extraction as a win-win and expressed hope it could pave the way for Ukraine to obtain much-needed air defense systems.

"This mineral resources deal is beneficial for both sides. I said [during my talks with President Trump] that I believe our teams will make every effort to move forward constructively and set a firm date for signing," Zelenskyy told reporters.

He voiced confidence that the fund established under the agreement, along with the agreement itself, will provide Ukraine with the tools to protect future U.S. investments and foster trust in sound economic partnerships.

"In particular, we aim to defend our territory and our people with air defense systems. That's why we're ready for these systems to be part of the deal. I told him [Trump] the number we need – he said they'd work on it. These things are not free. And I want us to have access to purchase American weapons. Sanctions, air defense, the minerals deal, and the ceasefire," Zelenskyy said.

He recalled that the U.S. Congress approved a $15 billion military aid package for Ukraine for 2025, and "there's another $15 billion earmarked for 2026."

"The question is whether, now that the fund has been established, we can move the 2026 tranche up to 2025 – say, in the second half of the year – and receive $30 billion in arms deliveries for both 2025 and 2026 now. That would be a $30 billion U.S. contribution, and Ukraine would repay its share gradually. That's the kind of deal we're discussing," Zelenskyy revealed.

He emphasized the historic significance of the agreement, which opens the Ukrainian market to U.S. investment for the first time.

"The idea is reinvestment – capital enters Ukraine and stays in Ukraine… Only if both parties later agree – say in 20 years – that the fund is functioning well, mining operations are active, and there's more than just raw material sales, that there's real revenue and both sides want a share, then Ukraine could withdraw some funds for infrastructure projects, for example. If we do that, the Americans will also withdraw some of theirs. That's fair," the president said.

He also highlighted that raw materials extracted under this arrangement will be exported to the United States duty-free. "On the other hand, since we don't want to be just a raw material supplier, this gives us a chance to invest here and focus on manufacturing with added value rather than simply exporting raw resources," Zelenskyy said.

Part of the mineral deposits under discussion is located near Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, which adds strategic security importance to the deal, Zelenskyy said.

"For American businesses, [this mineral agreement] is the best form of insurance available right now... Trump told me personally – and I consider it a very serious guarantee – that Russia won't touch Ukraine, because we're partners now and they'll defend this project with everything they've got," he added.

Zelenskyy also mentioned that during his meeting with Trump, he raised the issue of additional U.S. sanctions against Russia. "I won't go into details, but what he said to me was very powerful," Zelenskyy revealed.