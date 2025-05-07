Merz plans to travel to Ukraine soon

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/MerzCDU

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz plans to visit Ukraine in the near future and is currently coordinating his visit, the Tagesschau ezine wrote on Wednesday.

"[I want] to do everything possible from the European Union to ensure a lasting ceasefire after next weekend, and also so that a peace agreement can then be concluded with Russia," Merz said during his visit to Paris.

He noted that the main question now is whether Russia is ready to agree to a 30-day ceasefire.

Merz also linked the issue of German security guarantees for Ukraine with the fact that a long-term ceasefire for Ukraine could be agreed upon in advance.

The Chancellor also promised Germany's support for Ukraine even after the ceasefire, without specifying what that might mean. According to him, Russia must show that it seriously wants a longer ceasefire, and only then will it be possible to say what kind of support Ukraine needs.

He stressed that it was imperative for the United States to continue to help Ukraine and to participate in "later security guarantees for Ukraine." Merz expressed hope that the United States "will continue to fulfill its responsibilities" within NATO, as well as with respect to Ukraine.