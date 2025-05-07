Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:28 07.05.2025

Merz plans to travel to Ukraine soon

1 min read
Merz plans to travel to Ukraine soon
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/MerzCDU

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz plans to visit Ukraine in the near future and is currently coordinating his visit, the Tagesschau ezine wrote on Wednesday.

"[I want] to do everything possible from the European Union to ensure a lasting ceasefire after next weekend, and also so that a peace agreement can then be concluded with Russia," Merz said during his visit to Paris.

He noted that the main question now is whether Russia is ready to agree to a 30-day ceasefire.

Merz also linked the issue of German security guarantees for Ukraine with the fact that a long-term ceasefire for Ukraine could be agreed upon in advance.

The Chancellor also promised Germany's support for Ukraine even after the ceasefire, without specifying what that might mean. According to him, Russia must show that it seriously wants a longer ceasefire, and only then will it be possible to say what kind of support Ukraine needs.

He stressed that it was imperative for the United States to continue to help Ukraine and to participate in "later security guarantees for Ukraine." Merz expressed hope that the United States "will continue to fulfill its responsibilities" within NATO, as well as with respect to Ukraine.

Tags: #germany #visit #chancellor

MORE ABOUT

20:52 06.05.2025
Klympush-Tsintsadze: We count on new German govt to increase support for Ukraine, particularly in military sector

Klympush-Tsintsadze: We count on new German govt to increase support for Ukraine, particularly in military sector

19:43 25.04.2025
Zelenskyy on farewell trip to Pope Francis: If I don't make it, Ukraine will be represented at level of foreign minister and First Lady

Zelenskyy on farewell trip to Pope Francis: If I don't make it, Ukraine will be represented at level of foreign minister and First Lady

12:35 18.04.2025
EU Foreign Ministers to visit Kyiv on May 9 – French Foreign Minister

EU Foreign Ministers to visit Kyiv on May 9 – French Foreign Minister

20:36 15.04.2025
Pistorius is cautious about possibility of supplying Taurus to Ukraine – media

Pistorius is cautious about possibility of supplying Taurus to Ukraine – media

17:15 12.04.2025
Germany won’t be able to provide Ukraine with Patriot systems in near future

Germany won’t be able to provide Ukraine with Patriot systems in near future

11:03 11.04.2025
Germany to supply Ukraine with four more IRIS-T air defense systems this year, already delivers 30 Patriot missiles

Germany to supply Ukraine with four more IRIS-T air defense systems this year, already delivers 30 Patriot missiles

10:38 11.04.2025
British Prince Harry pays secret visit to Ukraine – media

British Prince Harry pays secret visit to Ukraine – media

20:10 10.04.2025
Ukraine can expect more support from coalition in Germany than it currently has - head of Rada committee

Ukraine can expect more support from coalition in Germany than it currently has - head of Rada committee

20:05 08.04.2025
Burkhard, Radakin inform Coalition of Willing about visit to Kyiv

Burkhard, Radakin inform Coalition of Willing about visit to Kyiv

20:53 02.04.2025
Sybiha to visit NATO HQ on April 3-4

Sybiha to visit NATO HQ on April 3-4

HOT NEWS

Trump officially declares May 8, 2025 as Victory Day over Nazism in World War II

Defense Forces destroy two out of five Russian ballistic missiles, 81 out of 197 UAVs – AFU Air Force

Support headquarters deployed near house damaged at night in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivsky district – Kyiv Mayor Klitschko

New aid packages for Ukraine, pressure on Russia to be presented in coming weeks – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Enemy attacks at night with four ballistic missiles, 142 drones: Woman, her son killed, seven wounded, incl four children

LATEST

Trump officially declares May 8, 2025 as Victory Day over Nazism in World War II

SBU drones strike key Russian defense plants Bazalt and Splav – source

Kyiv calls on India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and engage in diplomatic dialogue

Ukraine ready for peace talks after full ceasefire – Yermak

Zaporizhia NPP once again loses one of two power grids due to shelling

Sybiha meets with delegation of Atlantic Council, informs about Ukrainian vision of ending the war

German FM Wadephul assures Ukraine of European support

McDonald's opens first restaurant in Mukachevo, sixth in cooperation with gas station

Ukraine and Lithuania sign memo on strengthening cooperation in defense procurement

UAME initiates expansion of list of sanctioned persons in cultural sphere - association president Sanchenko

AD
AD