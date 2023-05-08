Poland hands over ten MiG-20 fighters to Ukraine – Defense Minister

Poland has already handed over ten Soviet MiG-29 fighters to the Ukrainian army, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said.

According to the Polish edition of Defense 24, on Monday, May 8, Blaszczak met in Ottawa, Canada, with Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand. The talks concerned further support for Ukraine, cooperation in NATO and cooperation in the field of modernization.

"During his visit to Canada, the Minister of National Defense announced information about how many MiG-29 aircraft Poland provided to Ukraine. According to the information provided, Poland has transferred 10 MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine," the message says.

As reported, on April 5, Polish President Andrzej Duda announced that eight MiG-29s had already been delivered to Ukraine, and six more were being prepared for transfer.