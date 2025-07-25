Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:53 25.07.2025

Lithuanian Defense Ministry to transfer several 5-tonne Renault D trucks to Ukraine

1 min read
Photo: https://kam.lt/

The Lithuanian Armed Forces have received a batch of 5-tonne Renault D trucks, some of which have been sent to Ukraine, the press service of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense reported on Friday.

"The Defense Resources Agency of the Ministry of National Defense purchased these vehicles under a contract concluded in February. The total value of the contract is EUR 16.2 million," the message says.

The military department specified that "most of the new trucks are intended for the Lithuanian Armed Forces to perform supply and training tasks, and some were transferred to Ukraine as bilateral support for the Lithuanian-led Ukrainian demining coalition."

Renault D - all-wheel drive trucks with increased cross-country ability, designed to transport various goods and equipment.

