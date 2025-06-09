Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:15 09.06.2025

Polish EU Presidency hopes that the first negotiation cluster on Ukraine's accession to EU will be opened in the second half of 2025

2 min read
Polish EU Presidency hopes that the first negotiation cluster on Ukraine's accession to EU will be opened in the second half of 2025

 Polish Minister for European Union Affairs Adam Szłapka hopes that the European Union will be able to open the first cluster in negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU during the Danish presidency, which will begin on July 1 and will last until December 31, 2025.

He said this on Monday in Warsaw during a meeting with journalists as part of a press tour with Brussels organized by the Polish presidency of the EU, which lasts from January 1 to June 30 this year.

Answering a question from the Interfax-Ukraine agency about the possibility of Hungary unblocking this process, the minister stressed that he is "always quite optimistic."

"We worked very hard to prepare for this. And I think that from the point of view of the first cluster, we are ready. Ukraine is ready, Moldova is ready. And now we are working together mostly with our Hungarian colleagues. Our Ukrainian partners are working together with them... And when we talk about realism (regarding the decision to open the first cluster - IF-U), I would say that it will probably be the Danish presidency," Szłapka said.

The minister recalled that in order to make a decision to open negotiations on "any cluster with any country, unanimity (of the EU member states) is needed three times." "This is a political decision. And we are trying to convince all our partners in the enlargement process that this process should be based on merit. And I have no doubt that Ukraine is ready to open the first cluster," - he stated.

Szłapka noted that, as the Polish presidency, it tried to do this.

"Our common goal is to work with the enlargement process and move this process forward. So there are things that need to be done to be ready when something changes in the political situation, for example, in Hungary's decision. Therefore, our task is, and what we must do now, to be ready for this window of opportunity. And we are doing it," the minister explained.

Tags: #european_union #poland

MORE ABOUT

16:59 06.06.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs progress in EU accession talks in 2025

Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs progress in EU accession talks in 2025

10:03 05.06.2025
Containers with weapons, ammunition found in Poland intended for Ukraine – media

Containers with weapons, ammunition found in Poland intended for Ukraine – media

15:34 04.06.2025
Poland’s Sejm to hold no-confidence vote on Tusk government on June 11 – media

Poland’s Sejm to hold no-confidence vote on Tusk government on June 11 – media

20:40 03.06.2025
Results of Polish presidential elections to affect upcoming parliamentary elections

Results of Polish presidential elections to affect upcoming parliamentary elections

13:23 30.05.2025
Cabinet approves Ukraine's negotiating positions for Clusters 2, 6 within EU accession

Cabinet approves Ukraine's negotiating positions for Clusters 2, 6 within EU accession

16:54 23.05.2025
SkyUp Airlines launches flights from two airports in Poland

SkyUp Airlines launches flights from two airports in Poland

12:41 21.05.2025
EU already planning 18th package of sanctions against Russia - Pistorius

EU already planning 18th package of sanctions against Russia - Pistorius

17:33 20.05.2025
Lithuanian FM: 18th sanctions package against Russia must strike aggressor where it 'really hurts'

Lithuanian FM: 18th sanctions package against Russia must strike aggressor where it 'really hurts'

16:34 20.05.2025
Sybiha in Brussels calling for diplomatic measures to force Russia to seek peace

Sybiha in Brussels calling for diplomatic measures to force Russia to seek peace

15:42 19.05.2025
Nova Poshta launches customs warehouse in Poland on basis of fulfillment

Nova Poshta launches customs warehouse in Poland on basis of fulfillment

HOT NEWS

Resident of Antonivka dies in Kherson region due to drone attack on June 7 – authorities

Russia hasn’t still responded to our proposals submitted before meeting in Istanbul – Sybiha

SBI reports suspicion of illicit enrichment to former AFU logistics department head

Yermak, advisers to European leaders coordinate steps in preparation for G7 summit

Zelenskyy announces swap start which will last several days

LATEST

Promise to accept Ukraine into NATO will remain in force even if not mentioned at alliance summit – Rutte

Zelenskyy holds meeting on schedule of intl work in June

Ukraine hopes for G7 summit to adopt decisions to lower Russian oil price ceiling – Sybiha

While Russia refuses to stop aggression, we will effectively deprive them of the means of terror – Sybiha

EBRD announces Vice President's visit to Kyiv to discuss reform architecture, war risk insurance

Eighteenth package of EU sanctions against Russia should be not just strong, but destructive – Sybiha

Resident of Antonivka dies in Kherson region due to drone attack on June 7 – authorities

Russia hasn’t still responded to our proposals submitted before meeting in Istanbul – Sybiha

Supreme Court confirms legality of forced alienation of Ukrtatnafta shares in favor of the state

AFU General Staff: almost quarter of all military clashes occur in Pokrovsk direction

AD
AD