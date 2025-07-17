Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:44 17.07.2025

Polish MFA to Russian Embassy representative: Attack on Polish Barlinek plant in Vinnytsia violates intl law

1 min read
Polish MFA to Russian Embassy representative: Attack on Polish Barlinek plant in Vinnytsia violates intl law


The Polish Foreign Ministry informed a representative of the Russian Embassy that the attack on the Polish Barlinek plant in Vinnytsia is a violation of international law.

"The Polish Foreign Ministry informed a representative of the Russian Embassy yesterday that the attack on the Polish Barlinek plant in Vinnytsia, which is engaged exclusively in civilian production, is a violation of international law," the Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman's page on the social network X reads.

On July 16, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski reported that a Russian drone attack damaged the plant of the Polish Barlinek group in Vinnytsia, and there are reports of casualties.

Tags: #barlinek #poland

