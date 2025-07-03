Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:30 03.07.2025

EU to provide EUR 76 mln grant for construction of Euroline Lviv-Poland

2 min read

The European Union has decided to provide Ukraine with EUR 76 million in grant aid for the construction of Euroline between Lviv and the border with Poland, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction, Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram channel.

He said Ukrzaliznytsia project has been approved by the Connecting Europe Facility Transport Committee (CEF) program.

"This is the first full-fledged section of the future direct railway connection with Europe by European gauge: Sknyliv-Mostyska II, with a gauge standard of 1,435 mm. Eurogauge means shorter travel time, new opportunities for transit, unloading of checkpoints. And at the same time, it is an investment in the economic stability of Ukraine, the development of trade, strengthening of exports, new opportunities for business and logistics. This is a clear signal that Ukraine is already part of the European transport network, and our integration is not happening sometime in the future, it is happening now," he said.

According to him, this is an extremely important project, especially in the context of a major war, when it comes to the country's ability to ensure stability, movement, interaction with partners, despite the challenges of a full-scale invasion – closed airports, ports and damaged infrastructure.

Tags: #lviv #poland #eu

MORE ABOUT

20:50 03.07.2025
EU must strengthen support for Ukraine in all possible ways, increase pressure on Russia - Danish PM

EU must strengthen support for Ukraine in all possible ways, increase pressure on Russia - Danish PM

20:48 03.07.2025
President of European Commission calls on EU states to invest in Ukrainian defense industry

President of European Commission calls on EU states to invest in Ukrainian defense industry

20:00 03.07.2025
EU committed additional EUR 24 bln of military support since beginning of 2025 – Costa

EU committed additional EUR 24 bln of military support since beginning of 2025 – Costa

19:18 03.07.2025
Ukraine to be ready to open other clusters of EU accession talks later this year – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to be ready to open other clusters of EU accession talks later this year – Zelenskyy

19:26 01.07.2025
EIF, Finnvera launch EUR 30 mln pilot to support Finnish SMEs' exports to Ukraine

EIF, Finnvera launch EUR 30 mln pilot to support Finnish SMEs' exports to Ukraine

20:35 30.06.2025
Zelenskyy: EU close to 18th sanction package, but still misunderstandings with official Budapest

Zelenskyy: EU close to 18th sanction package, but still misunderstandings with official Budapest

20:12 30.06.2025
Zelenskyy announces talks with EU leaders regarding additional funding for drone production and joint ventures

Zelenskyy announces talks with EU leaders regarding additional funding for drone production and joint ventures

19:24 20.06.2025
Ukraine wants to offer Polish partners to transfer sensitive issues to plane of professional discussions between historians

Ukraine wants to offer Polish partners to transfer sensitive issues to plane of professional discussions between historians

16:10 19.06.2025
Lviv to receive EUR5 mln grant from France to reconstruct Mykolaychuk Street, prepare for tram launch

Lviv to receive EUR5 mln grant from France to reconstruct Mykolaychuk Street, prepare for tram launch

16:12 16.06.2025
Stefanishyna discusses with European Commissioner Kos next steps for Ukraine's EU accession

Stefanishyna discusses with European Commissioner Kos next steps for Ukraine's EU accession

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on Trump-Putin talk: Not sure they have many common topics to discuss

Zelenskyy hopes to discuss US support with Trump in coming days

Ukraine preparing agreements on joint production in Denmark – Zelenskyy

Russia kills two people, wounds six more in Odesa port with Iskander – dpty PM

Two dead, 47 injured in Poltava – police

LATEST

Number of victims in Poltava grows to 59 – police

Estonia to host Ukraine Recovery Conference in 2027 – FM

Zelenskyy discusses defence funding with Frederiksen and EU leaders in Denmark

Sybiha thanks Pope Leo XIV for hosting group of children from Ukraine

Sybiha meets with URCS management, cooperation memo being prepared

Zelenskyy signs law on traceability of aquatic bioresources

Putin reiterates to Trump that Russia won’t back down from its goals in war with Ukraine

NATO should mobilize defense industry and invest in Ukrainian military-industrial complex – Yermak

Online monitoring system for 2030 National Energy and Climate Plan progress to be developed by late 2025 – Economy Ministry

Invaders advance in Kamyanske, Zirka, near Andriyivka, Bohatyr, Nelypivka and Synkivka – DeepState

AD
AD