EU to provide EUR 76 mln grant for construction of Euroline Lviv-Poland

The European Union has decided to provide Ukraine with EUR 76 million in grant aid for the construction of Euroline between Lviv and the border with Poland, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction, Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram channel.

He said Ukrzaliznytsia project has been approved by the Connecting Europe Facility Transport Committee (CEF) program.

"This is the first full-fledged section of the future direct railway connection with Europe by European gauge: Sknyliv-Mostyska II, with a gauge standard of 1,435 mm. Eurogauge means shorter travel time, new opportunities for transit, unloading of checkpoints. And at the same time, it is an investment in the economic stability of Ukraine, the development of trade, strengthening of exports, new opportunities for business and logistics. This is a clear signal that Ukraine is already part of the European transport network, and our integration is not happening sometime in the future, it is happening now," he said.

According to him, this is an extremely important project, especially in the context of a major war, when it comes to the country's ability to ensure stability, movement, interaction with partners, despite the challenges of a full-scale invasion – closed airports, ports and damaged infrastructure.