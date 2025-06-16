Ukraine interested in involving Polish business in recovery projects – Svyrydenko

Ukraine is interested in greater involvement of private Polish business in working with Ukrainian manufacturers and in Polish investments in the economy, said First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko at a meeting with a Polish delegation led by Minister of Development and Technology Krzysztof Paszyk.

“Today, more than 3,000 Polish companies are participating in projects to rebuild Ukraine, and every tenth new business registered in Poland in 2024 was created by Ukrainian citizens. This indicates close economic relations. However, the potential for deepening cooperation remains extremely large. Ukraine is interested in greater involvement of private Polish business in working with Ukrainian manufacturers and in Polish investments in our economy,” Svyrydenko said, quoted by the press service on the website of the Ministry of Economy on Monday.

It is noted that during the meeting, the parties discussed deepening economic cooperation, steps that will contribute to attracting investments to the Ukrainian economy, as well as the participation of Polish business in Ukraine’s recovery projects.

They also discussed practical aspects of attracting investments within the framework of the Ukraine Investment Framework (UIF), a key EU instrument to support recovery projects in Ukraine. The Ukrainian side emphasized the effectiveness of the UIF as a clear and accessible tool that allows for the prompt launch of real projects on the ground, attracting international resources for business development.

The Polish delegation was briefed on the current status and opportunities for cooperation in priority sectors, the development of which Ukraine’s efforts are currently focused on. In particular, cooperation in the energy and industry sectors was discussed.

Given the already active support of the Polish National Bank for Ukrainian small and medium-sized enterprises, Ukraine invited Poland to join the SME Alliance and announce this at URC-2025.

As a result, the parties agreed to organize a series of separate meetings during which Polish business will be presented with investment opportunities in priority sectors, as well as state programs to promote and support investments currently operating in Ukraine.