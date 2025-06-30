Interfax-Ukraine
20:54 30.06.2025

NBU to transfer record UAH 151.3 bln to budget in 2026

The budget declaration for 2026-2028 approved by the government on June 27, 2025 provides that the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) will transfer up to UAH 151.3 billion to the state budget in 2026, after which the amounts of transfers will gradually decrease, according to a document on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers.

As stated in the budget declaration, an increase in the amount of profit that the National Bank transfers to the state budget is forecasted in 2026, up to UAH 151.3 billion, which is UAH 87.4 billion more than provided for in the budget for 2025.

In the future, a gradual decrease in these revenues is forecast: to UAH 62.9 billion in 2027 and to UAH 54 billion in 2028.

It is noted that when preparing the forecast of budget revenues for the medium term, the norms of the legislation were taken into account, in particular, the quarterly accrual and payment of the tax on the profit of banks and financial institutions at a rate of 25%.

As reported, according to the results of 2024, the National Bank transferred UAH 84.2 billion to the state budget, and the profit before distribution amounted to UAH 102.7 billion.

