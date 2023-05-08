Facts

19:08 08.05.2023

Eight new UAV strike companies formed in Ukraine – Fedorov

The new UAV strike companies are ready for combat operations; pickups, shock copters and FPV drones were transferred to them, purchased with funds received through the UNITED24 platform, as well as with state budget funds, said Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

"It is important that all drones are Ukrainian-made. We continue to remove blockers for the development of Ukrainian companies. There will be many more changes. So that thousands of drones are produced in Ukraine every month, which are now needed by the Defense Forces," Fedorov wrote on the Telegram channel.

The Minister noted that a total of eight new UAV strike companies were prepared.

"The creation of shock companies is an unprecedented and timely step. I am grateful to the General Staff, the Ministry of Defense and the State Communications for the innovative approach in decision-making. The three shock companies that we launched a few months ago already have successful results at the front," he said, adding that the main priority remains to provide technology to other units.

