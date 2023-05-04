Zelenskyy urges removal of all taboos on weapons supply to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on partners to remove all taboos on weapons supply to Ukraine.

"The more powerful the weapon and the longer the fire range is, the more lives are saved from enemy strikes. So, cherishing the value of life and maintaining defensive taboos among allies who are supposed to protect life – is an obvious contradiction," he said in his address to the Dutch Parliament on Thursday.

"The longer the taboos on weapons persist – the more our soldiers give their lives on maintaining the defense when the weapons are not powerful or not long-ranged enough… or when Russian fighter jets are more effective than the aircrafts of those who really defend Europe," the head of state said.

"As of now, all this persists unfortunately… the taboos on weapons. Is it for a long time? It depends on all of us. We remember the leadership of the Netherlands in initiating the delivery of the Panzerhaubitze 2000. […] We remember that the Netherlands were the first to say that the F16 is not a taboo… Your leadership truly provides results. So let's together provide new ones!" Zelenskyy said.

According to him, "NATO July Summit is quite the time that allows to remove the security uncertainty in Europe."

"It is impossible and absurd to leave Ukraine outside of the security and legal space of our common homeland – Europe. Ukraine should receive a decision on the algorithm for joining the Alliance," the president of Ukraine said.

Zelenskyy also said that "Russia must see that Ukraine's security will be guaranteed in order to begin to realize itself, Russia, only within its own borders."

"I call on the Netherlands to make this strategically important decision for the security of Europe!" he said.