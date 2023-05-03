Danish PM: Issue of fighter jets complicated, discussion continues

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that the allied countries are still discussing the issue of providing F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

"As for the fighters, this is still an issue that we must resolve with the allies. The issue is complicated. But this is a discussion that continues. From the point of view of Denmark, we have not completed it yet," she said at a press conference with participants of the Nordic summit and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Fredriksen stressed that Denmark had provided Ukraine with various types of military assistance, including artillery.