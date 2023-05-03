Facts

20:44 03.05.2023

Danish PM: Issue of fighter jets complicated, discussion continues

1 min read
Danish PM: Issue of fighter jets complicated, discussion continues

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that the allied countries are still discussing the issue of providing F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

"As for the fighters, this is still an issue that we must resolve with the allies. The issue is complicated. But this is a discussion that continues. From the point of view of Denmark, we have not completed it yet," she said at a press conference with participants of the Nordic summit and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Fredriksen stressed that Denmark had provided Ukraine with various types of military assistance, including artillery.

Tags: #assistance #aviation #denmark

MORE ABOUT

19:03 02.05.2023
Denmark to allocate aid package of DKK 1.7 bln to support Ukraine in counteroffensive

Denmark to allocate aid package of DKK 1.7 bln to support Ukraine in counteroffensive

14:39 25.04.2023
Ukraine receives 3rd tranche of EU macro-financial assistance for EUR 1.5 bln

Ukraine receives 3rd tranche of EU macro-financial assistance for EUR 1.5 bln

12:15 25.04.2023
European Commission allocates EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine as part of annual package of macro–financial assistance - von der Leyen

European Commission allocates EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine as part of annual package of macro–financial assistance - von der Leyen

21:37 20.04.2023
Spain announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine on Friday – Defense Ministry

Spain announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine on Friday – Defense Ministry

19:22 17.04.2023
Self-propelled guns, supplied by Italy, already at forefront in Ukraine – media

Self-propelled guns, supplied by Italy, already at forefront in Ukraine – media

10:18 13.04.2023
Veterans Ministry, URCS to monitor quality of provision of services for payment of monetary assistance to veterans with disabilities

Veterans Ministry, URCS to monitor quality of provision of services for payment of monetary assistance to veterans with disabilities

11:23 11.04.2023
plans to supply Ukraine with Caesar self-propelled artillery mounts, Leopard 1 tanks by early summer

plans to supply Ukraine with Caesar self-propelled artillery mounts, Leopard 1 tanks by early summer

20:36 10.04.2023
Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down one enemy helicopter, six drones, destroy one ammunition depot over past day

Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down one enemy helicopter, six drones, destroy one ammunition depot over past day

20:19 06.04.2023
Reznikov visites Greece: Athens promisea to provide artillery shells, infantry fighting vehicles, access to hospitals

Reznikov visites Greece: Athens promisea to provide artillery shells, infantry fighting vehicles, access to hospitals

21:03 04.04.2023
Ukrainians do so that Americans do not have to fight – Zelenskyy in his address to US National Association of Governors

Ukrainians do so that Americans do not have to fight – Zelenskyy in his address to US National Association of Governors

AD

HOT NEWS

Implementation of compensation mechanism for Russia, waging war in Ukraine, to be discussed at CoE Summit in Reykjavik – PM of Iceland

Implementation of compensation mechanism for Russia, waging war in Ukraine, to be discussed at CoE Summit in Reykjavik – PM of Iceland

Northern NATO member countries to continue supporting Ukraine on its way to Alliance – joint statement

We didn’t attack Putin, we will leave this to tribunal – Zelenskyy

Ukraine should become 33rd member of NATO – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Two IAEA inspections successfully conducted at Rivne NPP

Kuleba welcomes offer of Italian colleague to hold start of Giro d'Italia cycling race next year in Ukraine

Implementation of compensation mechanism for Russia, waging war in Ukraine, to be discussed at CoE Summit in Reykjavik – PM of Iceland

Implementation of compensation mechanism for Russia, waging war in Ukraine, to be discussed at CoE Summit in Reykjavik – PM of Iceland

Northern NATO member countries to continue supporting Ukraine on its way to Alliance – joint statement

DTEK plans to launch three new longwalls in May

Ukrainian servicemen destroy four Russian drones – Pivden command

Reintegration Ministry initiates creation of Support Centers for civilians in armed conflict

We didn’t attack Putin, we will leave this to tribunal – Zelenskyy

Delegation of Venice Commission to arrive in Ukraine soon to discuss reform of Constitutional Court – Stefanishyna

AD
AD
AD
AD