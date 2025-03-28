Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

14:51 28.03.2025

Denmark to allocate nearly EUR 40 mln to innovative fund to support Ukraine in military sphere


The Danish government has decided to allocate DKK 300 million (almost EUR 40 million) to an innovation fund that will support Ukraine's growing need for rapid technological development on the battlefield, the press service of the Danish Ministry of Defense reported.

Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen held consultations with the Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday, which supported the allocation of DKK 300 million to an innovation fund to support Ukraine.

The innovation fund will reportedly focus, among other things, on technology areas related to electronic warfare and drones, where technologies are evolving rapidly and where new technological solutions have a significant impact on the battlefield.

"There is no doubt that Ukraine has a great need to counter the massive pressure it is experiencing on the frontline from Russian troops. Developing new technological solutions on the battlefield is one way in which Ukrainians can counterbalance the Russian advantage, and the funds from the innovation pool will help to do this. It is important that we continue to support Ukraine so that it can continue its fight for freedom," said the Defense Minister.

