Umerov: We creating new branch in Defense Ministry, General Staff, focusing solely on aviation development

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov announced the creation of a separate vertical in the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff, which will focus exclusively on the development of aviation.

"Our goal is to increase the effectiveness of existing platforms and master new technologies that will give Ukraine an advantage in the sky. We already have F-16s, which have proven their effectiveness, as well as French Mirages. This is just the beginning, and we will continue to develop this direction," he said on Facebook.

The minister announced that today, by his order, in agreement with the President of Ukraine, he appointed: Major General Oleksii Marchenko as Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the AFU; Brigadier General Serhii Holubtsov as Deputy Commander of the Air Force of the AFU; Colonel Oleksandr Diakiv as Commander of Aviation – Deputy Commander of the Air Force of the AFU.

In addition, Umerov said he is submitting a proposal to the Cabinet of Ministers for the appointment of Oleksandr Kozenko as Deputy Minister of Defense for Aviation.

"He has long served as my advisor, particularly on adapting the F-16 and Mirage in Ukraine. His task now is to expand these developments across the entire military aviation system. Air superiority means protecting our people and enhancing our offensive capabilities. Ukrainian soldiers must receive powerful support from the sky. We will do everything necessary to achieve this," he said.

Major General Marchenko has over 30 years of service in aviation. He started as a flight instructor, served in reconnaissance and fighter aviation regiments, and commanded a squadron and a tactical aviation brigade. He was the first deputy commander and later the commander of the West air command. He headed the Specialized Center for Aviation Combat Training and worked in the structures of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Air Traffic Service Enterprise of Ukraine. He is one of those who systematically developed aviation combat capabilities during the full-scale war.

Brigadier General Holubtsov is one of the most experienced officers of the Air Force. He began his service in fighter aviation, commanded a squadron and a brigade, and was Deputy Commander of the Center and West air commands. He was part of the leadership of the Air Force Command, responsible for personnel training and aviation capabilities development.

Colonel Diakiv has nearly 30 years of military experience. He progressed from pilot to commander of a tactical aviation brigade. He headed the Faculty of Retraining and Advanced Training of Aviation Personnel. Currently, he serves as Chief of Staff - Deputy Commander of Aviation at the Air Force Command of the AFU.