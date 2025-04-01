Japan to transfer vehicles to Ukraine, continue to receive Ukrainian military personnel for treatment

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has held online talks with his Japanese counterpart Gen Nakatani, who confirmed continued assistance to Ukrainians, the Japanese Embassy in Ukraine reported.

"On March 31, an online meeting of the defense ministers of Japan and Ukraine was held. Minister Nakatani confirmed continued cooperation with the international community to bring peace to Ukraine. Japan will transfer Self-Defense Forces vehicles to Ukraine, as announced in October 2024, and will continue to accept Ukrainian military personnel for treatment," says a message posted on the social network X.