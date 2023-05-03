Facts

15:53 03.05.2023

One person killed, six injured during missile hit on railway station in Kherson – Health Ministry

1 min read

According to preliminary estimates, one person has been killed and another six injured in a rocket attack on Kherson railway station, the Ministry of Health reported on Facebook on Wednesday.

Doctors are providing the necessary assistance to the victims and hospitalizing them in hospitals.

Seven emergency medical teams are involved to help the victims.

A medical ambulance brigade also came under fire, the ministry said.

Tags: #kherson

MORE ABOUT

14:40 03.05.2023
Invaders fire at railway station in Kherson, info on casualties being specified – local authorities

Invaders fire at railway station in Kherson, info on casualties being specified – local authorities

11:42 03.05.2023
Three killed, five wounded due to enemy shelling of hypermarket in Kherson on Wednesday morning

Three killed, five wounded due to enemy shelling of hypermarket in Kherson on Wednesday morning

19:32 01.05.2023
Russian aviation drops two guided bombs in Kherson region

Russian aviation drops two guided bombs in Kherson region

13:08 26.04.2023
Ten shelters to be installed in crowded places in Kherson with support of Ukrainian Red Cross Society

Ten shelters to be installed in crowded places in Kherson with support of Ukrainian Red Cross Society

19:31 03.04.2023
Occupation forces in Skadovsk getting ready for so-called 'evacuation' of local residents – General Staff

Occupation forces in Skadovsk getting ready for so-called 'evacuation' of local residents – General Staff

16:52 25.03.2023
Occupants fire at point of distribution of humanitarian aid in Kherson, wounding two people – administration

Occupants fire at point of distribution of humanitarian aid in Kherson, wounding two people – administration

12:52 11.03.2023
Occupiers shell Mykolaivske Highway in Kherson

Occupiers shell Mykolaivske Highway in Kherson

17:13 09.03.2023
Ukrainian defenders send enemy tank which shelled Korabelna Square in Kherson from left bank on Thurs to follow Russian warship

Ukrainian defenders send enemy tank which shelled Korabelna Square in Kherson from left bank on Thurs to follow Russian warship

11:31 09.03.2023
Three people killed in morning shelling of Kherson

Three people killed in morning shelling of Kherson

20:07 07.03.2023
Law enforcement officers report suspicion to Russian military, who tortured civilians of Kherson region

Law enforcement officers report suspicion to Russian military, who tortured civilians of Kherson region

AD

HOT NEWS

Implementation of compensation mechanism for Russia, waging war in Ukraine, to be discussed at CoE Summit in Reykjavik – PM of Iceland

Implementation of compensation mechanism for Russia, waging war in Ukraine, to be discussed at CoE Summit in Reykjavik – PM of Iceland

Northern NATO member countries to continue supporting Ukraine on its way to Alliance – joint statement

We didn’t attack Putin, we will leave this to tribunal – Zelenskyy

Ukraine should become 33rd member of NATO – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Two IAEA inspections successfully conducted at Rivne NPP

Kuleba welcomes offer of Italian colleague to hold start of Giro d'Italia cycling race next year in Ukraine

Implementation of compensation mechanism for Russia, waging war in Ukraine, to be discussed at CoE Summit in Reykjavik – PM of Iceland

Danish PM: Issue of fighter jets complicated, discussion continues

Implementation of compensation mechanism for Russia, waging war in Ukraine, to be discussed at CoE Summit in Reykjavik – PM of Iceland

Northern NATO member countries to continue supporting Ukraine on its way to Alliance – joint statement

DTEK plans to launch three new longwalls in May

Ukrainian servicemen destroy four Russian drones – Pivden command

Reintegration Ministry initiates creation of Support Centers for civilians in armed conflict

We didn’t attack Putin, we will leave this to tribunal – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
AD
AD