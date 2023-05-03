One person killed, six injured during missile hit on railway station in Kherson – Health Ministry

According to preliminary estimates, one person has been killed and another six injured in a rocket attack on Kherson railway station, the Ministry of Health reported on Facebook on Wednesday.

Doctors are providing the necessary assistance to the victims and hospitalizing them in hospitals.

Seven emergency medical teams are involved to help the victims.

A medical ambulance brigade also came under fire, the ministry said.