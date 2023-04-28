Shmyhal, Czech, Slovak presidents discuss economic, military cooperation

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal had a conversation with President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel and President of Slovakia Zuzana Čaputová, during which issues of economic and military cooperation were discussed, the government's press service said.

"The partners discussed the prospects for deepening military cooperation. In particular, the possibility of training the Ukrainian military and repairing equipment on the territory of Slovakia and the Czech Republic," the Cabinet of Ministers said on Friday.

Shmyhal also called for tougher sanctions against Russia. He noted, in particular, the importance of including sanctions against the nuclear industry of the aggressor country in the 11th EU sanctions package.

"The Prime Minister expressed Ukraine's readiness to help diversify Europe's nuclear energy. In his opinion, European countries should get rid of dependence on Russian nuclear fuel and technologies as soon as possible," the government said.

Shmyhal expressed gratitude for the solidarity in the early restoration of Ukraine, in particular, for his supervision of partner regions.

"The appointment by the Czech Republic of a special representative for the restoration of Ukraine is especially important. We expect the same decision from Slovakia, because this will improve our cooperation in the restoration," the Prime Minister said.

During the meeting, the issue of creating a Special International Tribunal to hold Russia's top political leadership accountable was discussed.

The Presidents of the Czech Republic and Slovakia noted the importance of holding the Russian Federation accountable for war crimes and also reaffirmed their full support for Ukraine.

"Thank you for your support and solidarity with Ukraine and for this symbolic visit to Kyiv. Slovakia and the Czech Republic are reliable partners of Ukraine at the international stage. We highly appreciate it. I am also grateful for the support of our Euro-Atlantic course, for military support and support with sanctions. Thank you for the financial assistance and for the acceptance of our refugees," the Prime Minister said.