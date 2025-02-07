Interfax-Ukraine
Stefanchuk meets with Chairman of NATO Military Committee Dragone in Kyiv

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk discussed issues of defense cooperation with Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, who is on a visit to Kyiv.

"I am glad to welcome the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone to Kyiv. We discussed issues of defense cooperation. I heard assurances that the Alliance will continue to support Ukraine," Stefanchuk said in Telegram on Friday following the meeting.

He named strengthening air defense, financial support, the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine, Ukraine's membership in NATO, and defense reforms among the priorities of interaction between Ukraine and NATO.

"For us, the issues of continuing support for Ukraine at all levels, I am talking about the military level, the financial level, the political level, the humanitarian level, are extremely important. Therefore, I will be very grateful to the Alliance and the member countries of the Alliance for continuing this support," Stefanchuk said.

