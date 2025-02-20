Ukrainian, Moldovan interior ministries intensifying cooperation on border

Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko and his Moldovan counterpart Daniella Misail-Nichitin had a meeting in Kyiv to discuss strengthening security at the border, migration policy, and countering transnational organized crime.

"Strengthening security on the border, migration policy, and countering transnational organized crime – these issues were addressed today during a meeting with Moldovan Interior Minister Daniella Misail-Nichitin," he said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to Klymenko, both countries "face many common challenges, so we are interested in sharing experience and deepening cooperation. The main thing is the border. We should strengthen security measures, which include joint patrolling and technical equipment of state borders. A lot of time was devoted to discussing and solving this problem."

According to the Ukrainian minister, the parties also discussed countering transnational organized crime.

"The police of Ukraine and Moldova have established working contacts, effective joint implementation of tasks and ongoing dialog for the security of citizens of both countries," he said.

The ministers also discussed a common external threat – the Russian Federation.