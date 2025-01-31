Czech Republic puts forward new initiative to purchase ammo for Ukraine – media

The Czech government is seeking support from other European Union countries for a new ammunition initiative after implementing a similar initiative in 2024, the German publication N-TV reports.

"This is a matter of political will, and if many EU member states join our initiative again, we can achieve a lot for Ukraine," Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said in an interview with the German editorial network (RND).

"We are currently considering how we can finance the new initiative, and then we will see how much ammunition we can get for this money," the head of the Czech Foreign Ministry added.

As reported, Defense Minister Jana Černochová announced a second project to purchase ammunition for Ukraine, under the working title Initiative 2025, back in July last year. Deník N reported at the time that five companies would participate in the project: Czechoslovak Group, STV Group, Omnipol from Ompo Holding, Colt CZ Group SE, owned by Česká zbrojovka, and the arms company DSS.

Under the previous Czech ammunition initiative, Ukraine was provided with the purchase of approximately half a million units of artillery ammunition. A total of 18 countries have joined the initiative.