Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:03 31.01.2025

Czech Republic puts forward new initiative to purchase ammo for Ukraine – media

1 min read
Czech Republic puts forward new initiative to purchase ammo for Ukraine – media

The Czech government is seeking support from other European Union countries for a new ammunition initiative after implementing a similar initiative in 2024, the German publication N-TV reports.

"This is a matter of political will, and if many EU member states join our initiative again, we can achieve a lot for Ukraine," Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said in an interview with the German editorial network (RND).

"We are currently considering how we can finance the new initiative, and then we will see how much ammunition we can get for this money," the head of the Czech Foreign Ministry added.

As reported, Defense Minister Jana Černochová announced a second project to purchase ammunition for Ukraine, under the working title Initiative 2025, back in July last year. Deník N reported at the time that five companies would participate in the project: Czechoslovak Group, STV Group, Omnipol from Ompo Holding, Colt CZ Group SE, owned by Česká zbrojovka, and the arms company DSS.

Under the previous Czech ammunition initiative, Ukraine was provided with the purchase of approximately half a million units of artillery ammunition. A total of 18 countries have joined the initiative.

Tags: #ammunition #czech_republic

MORE ABOUT

09:12 06.05.2025
Zelenskyy during meeting with Ukrainians in Czech Republic: Justice important for restoration of Ukraine, for people's desire to live here

Zelenskyy during meeting with Ukrainians in Czech Republic: Justice important for restoration of Ukraine, for people's desire to live here

18:14 05.05.2025
Zelenskyy on attitude of Czech opposition to support for Ukraine: They all understand that Ukraine is protecting security o Czech Republic

Zelenskyy on attitude of Czech opposition to support for Ukraine: They all understand that Ukraine is protecting security o Czech Republic

17:39 05.05.2025
Zelenskyy in Czech Republic: Russia rejects many proposals for real long-term ceasefire, sanctions need to be tightened

Zelenskyy in Czech Republic: Russia rejects many proposals for real long-term ceasefire, sanctions need to be tightened

15:59 05.05.2025
Zelenskyy meeting with reps of leading defense companies in Czech Republic

Zelenskyy meeting with reps of leading defense companies in Czech Republic

15:42 05.05.2025
Ukraine, Czech Republic to sign memos on strengthening cooperation between medical institutions – media

Ukraine, Czech Republic to sign memos on strengthening cooperation between medical institutions – media

20:53 29.04.2025
Another batch of ammo delivered to Ukraine under contract of Border Guard Service with PHU Lechmar for UAH 23 bln

Another batch of ammo delivered to Ukraine under contract of Border Guard Service with PHU Lechmar for UAH 23 bln

18:23 22.04.2025
Ammunition detonation occurred at 51st arsenal of Russia's Missile and Artillery Directorate – Center for Countering Disinformation

Ammunition detonation occurred at 51st arsenal of Russia's Missile and Artillery Directorate – Center for Countering Disinformation

11:08 15.04.2025
Ammunition depot in Kursk hit – Center for Countering Disinformation

Ammunition depot in Kursk hit – Center for Countering Disinformation

21:00 02.04.2025
Nova Poshta opens branches in two more cities in Czech Republic

Nova Poshta opens branches in two more cities in Czech Republic

14:28 22.03.2025
Czech President: I am proud of Czech support for Ukraine

Czech President: I am proud of Czech support for Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian Parliament ratifies U.S.-Ukraine agreement to establish Reconstruction Investment Fund

Putin's ‘ceremonial truce’ turns out to be farce, Ukraine responding appropriately to shelling, providing info to partners – Sybiha

Russia loses over 700,000 soldiers, still fails to achieve any strategic goal in Ukraine – Admiral Bauer

Enemy drops air bomb on high-rise building in Kostiantynivka: at least 12 civilians injured

Ukrainians fight for peace and understand that Russia must change, or world will have to – Zelenskyy

LATEST

President awards SBU chief Maliuk title Hero of Ukraine

Poroshenko reminds of US security guarantees, its support before voting on fossil fuels deal

Belgian Defense Minister: We will increase aid to Ukraine, in particular military aid

Davis and Shmyhal discuss implementation of US-Ukraine Investment Recovery Fund

European Parliament adopts resolution on return of Ukrainian children

Ukrainian Parliament ratifies U.S.-Ukraine agreement to establish Reconstruction Investment Fund

MFA of Ukraine: Putin's May 9 parade to not glorify past victory over Nazi Germany, but modern fascist Russia

Putin's ‘ceremonial truce’ turns out to be farce, Ukraine responding appropriately to shelling, providing info to partners – Sybiha

Before ratification of minerals deal with US, European Solidarity submits special statement to the parliament – Gerashchenko

Peace with Russia impossible through diplomacy alone – Yatsenyuk

AD
AD