20:55 05.02.2025

Dpty PM Kuleba: Govt to cooperate with France in matters of transport infrastructure and water supply

Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine, Minister for the Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba held a meeting with a representative of the French government to discuss cooperation for 2025, in particular in supporting frontline communities and developing transport infrastructure and water supply.

"I met with the Minister for Foreign Trade and Citizens of France Abroad – Commissioner of the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Laurent Saint-Martin. The conversation focused on cooperation priorities for 2025, in particular supporting communities in frontline territories, developing transport infrastructure, projects for the construction of water pipelines and treatment facilities," Kuleba said in Telegram on Wednesday.

Kuleba said France has already allocated EUR 200 million to the Critical Infrastructure Support Fund, which will allow implementing important projects in war-affected communities in Ukraine. According to him, a transparent selection of projects took place last year and their implementation is expected in 2025.

"One of the key areas of partnership is support for the railway. France also supported our initiative to create a working group to develop solutions for the construction of water pipelines and treatment facilities in frontline regions. Together, we will find effective solutions," Kuleba said.

