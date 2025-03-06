Ukraine and Poland will expand cooperation within 'Czech initiative,' in defense and industrial complex - Umerov

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defense of Poland Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz at a meeting in Warsaw discussed the key needs of the Ukrainian troops and agreed to expand cooperation within the framework of the Czech Initiative and in the field of defense and industrial complex, Umerov reported following the meeting.

"I have started a multi-day working visit with a meeting in Warsaw, where I met with my Polish counterpart, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of Poland, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz," Umerov said on Facebook.

"Poland will continue to ensure the logistics of weapons and ammunition deliveries for our defense through its territory. We also agreed to expand cooperation within the “Czech initiative.” A separate focus was on defense industry cooperation—including the creation of joint enterprises in Ukraine or Poland," he added.

"Another important area is military training. Poland has already trained over 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers and is ready to expand this program together with Scandinavian and Baltic countries," he noted.

Ahead are meetings with other European allies and friends of Ukraine. The main focus is on urgent supplies and long-term security projects.

Together, we are strengthening Europe’s security. The defense of the continent is our shared responsibility

"I thank the people and government of Poland, as well as Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz, for their comprehensive assistance. We especially appreciate the recently announced large military aid package," he emphasized.