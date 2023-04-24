Zelenskyy: No threat from Belarus today

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, in accordance with the information he has, there are no threats of attack from Belarus today.

"I believe that today, precisely today, in accordance with all the data that I have, there is no threat in this direction [from Belarus]," Zelensky said at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas in Zhytomyr, answering journalists' questions about the defense capability of the region and the situation on the border with Belarus.

He also said that during the meetings of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, defense issues in the regions are periodically considered. At the same time, they are not subject to detailed publicity.

"As part of the Headquarters' meetings, issues of defense in the regions are considered. This is essential for us. We do not communicate very publicly about this, because I believe that we should not prepare our enemy, wherever and on the territory of whatever state they may be," Zelenskyy said.