11:56 21.04.2023

Zelenskyy calls on Mexico to support Ukrainian Peace Formula

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on Mexico to join the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

"The world and our striving for peace are stronger than any aggressor! The Ukrainian Peace Formula is addressed primarily to the world – and this is its strength. It is addressed to everyone who can participate in the implementation of specific points of the Formula and become a co-creator of the victory over evil – a co-creator of peace. Peace must become irreplaceable. That is why evil must lose. That is why we turn to the world for support," Zelenskyy said in a video message to the Mexican Parliament.

"That is why we call on all conscientious states to join global efforts to implement the Ukrainian Peace Formula. I invite you to choose which point in the Peace Formula allows Mexico to show leadership! I sincerely wish you peace! I invite you to work together for the safety of our nations and the safety of the world as a whole!" the president said.

Zelenskyy noted that "Ukraine had already proposed to the community of Latin American countries to convene a special summit and speak unanimously in defense of global principles – territorial integrity, peace and respect between peoples, the sovereignty of nations. I believe that with the help of Mexico, this can happen much faster."

"Mexico protects the peaceful life of peoples. Your people will understand us and understand Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #mexico #peace_formula #zelenskyy

