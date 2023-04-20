Direct contacts between Ukrainian cities, and Europe to accelerate process of post-war reconstruction – Yermak

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, speaking at the International Summit of Cities and Regions in Kyiv, said that direct contacts between cities and regions of Ukraine and the European Union will accelerate the process of post-war recovery and provide markets.

strong outpost of Europe, an exemplary embodiment of strength and modernity. Ukraine can and should become a key sponsor of regional and pan-European security, turn into a security hub," Yermak said.

In particular, according to him, for this Ukraine needs full membership in NATO, rapid economic recovery, which is necessary both for further development and for obtaining the opportunity to finance the defense system. In turn, Europe, he noted, needs a clear understanding that the future depends on leadership.

"We offer every community, every region in Ukraine and partner states to jointly realize this leadership. The International Summit of Cities and Regions provides a powerful base for this. Ukraine has an incredible socio-economic potential that needs to be realized with the help of the best world and, in particular, European experience. Investment opportunities, energy recovery, agro-industrial complex, implementation of infrastructure projects, development of industrial production, large-scale restoration of housing stock, IT industry. We can do all this together," he said.

"Horizontal interaction is extremely important on this path. That is why your presence here today is extremely important. You represent different countries and communities. Connections and contacts without intermediaries are the foundation on which mutual trust and partnership are built. This will speed up the process of post-war reconstruction of our state and provide markets for goods and services to international business," Yermak added.