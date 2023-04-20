Facts

09:37 20.04.2023

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to receive more powerful air defense systems

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to receive more powerful air defense systems

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is confident that more powerful air defense systems will be received in the future.

"Air defense systems and other weapons to protect the sky are already here in Ukraine, they are really powerful. But they should be - and, I am sure, will be - even more powerful," he said in a video message on Wednesday.

"I am thankful to everyone who, with their accuracy and speed, ensures the effectiveness of all the weapons that our state has received!" he said.

"During the day, our soldiers protected the skies of Dnipropetrovsk region, Kyiv, the region, other cities, other regions of ours," he said.

Tags: #air_defense

MORE ABOUT

11:12 07.01.2023
Zelensky: Supply of Patriot systems by Germany is direct work for de-escalation

Zelensky: Supply of Patriot systems by Germany is direct work for de-escalation

10:04 22.12.2022
Zelensky: Strengthening air defense to deprive terrorist state of its main tool terror

Zelensky: Strengthening air defense to deprive terrorist state of its main tool terror

11:20 12.12.2022
Providing Ukraine with air defense systems to be priority for USA – Biden

Providing Ukraine with air defense systems to be priority for USA – Biden

12:09 01.12.2022
Blinken reiterates US readiness to provide Ukraine with air defense systems

Blinken reiterates US readiness to provide Ukraine with air defense systems

09:19 01.12.2022
Zelensky believes new Israeli leadership can help Ukraine with air defense systems

Zelensky believes new Israeli leadership can help Ukraine with air defense systems

16:32 07.11.2022
NASAMS, Aspide air defense systems arrive in Ukraine – Defense Minister

NASAMS, Aspide air defense systems arrive in Ukraine – Defense Minister

18:07 28.10.2022
New air defense equipment arrives in Kyiv – Klitschko

New air defense equipment arrives in Kyiv – Klitschko

12:09 20.10.2022
Zaluzhny: Our air, missile defense system works effectively due to professionalism of Ukrainian soldiers and military aid from partners

Zaluzhny: Our air, missile defense system works effectively due to professionalism of Ukrainian soldiers and military aid from partners

18:07 11.10.2022
Zelensky asks heads of G-7 countries to supply medium- and long-range air defense and missile defense systems

Zelensky asks heads of G-7 countries to supply medium- and long-range air defense and missile defense systems

11:11 10.10.2022
Enemy already fires 75 missiles, 41 of them destroyed by Ukrainian air defense – Zaluzhny

Enemy already fires 75 missiles, 41 of them destroyed by Ukrainian air defense – Zaluzhny

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy asks Stoltenberg to ‘overcome restraint of partners in supply of long-range weapons

Ukraine expects adoption of security guarantees package at NATO Summit – Zelenskyy

Pivnich task force on shelling of Chernihiv region: at about 11.00 three residents wounded, one of them died, new shelling, casualties by 12.00

Most combat-ready units of Russian army already destroyed in Ukraine – Intelligence Agency

NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv – media

LATEST

SBU seizes Novinsky's assets worth more than UAH 144 mln

Zelenskyy asks Stoltenberg to ‘overcome restraint of partners in supply of long-range weapons

Ukraine expects adoption of security guarantees package at NATO Summit – Zelenskyy

Pivnich task force on shelling of Chernihiv region: at about 11.00 three residents wounded, one of them died, new shelling, casualties by 12.00

Most combat-ready units of Russian army already destroyed in Ukraine – Intelligence Agency

NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv – media

Denmark, Netherlands to send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine – media

Invaders set up 'Dnipro Group of Forces' in southern Ukraine, probably after heavy losses – British intelligence

Reznikov: Our main priority is to quickly build multi-level air/missile defense system

Mathernova to be appointed new EU Ambassador to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD