Zelenskyy: Ukraine to receive more powerful air defense systems

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is confident that more powerful air defense systems will be received in the future.

"Air defense systems and other weapons to protect the sky are already here in Ukraine, they are really powerful. But they should be - and, I am sure, will be - even more powerful," he said in a video message on Wednesday.

"I am thankful to everyone who, with their accuracy and speed, ensures the effectiveness of all the weapons that our state has received!" he said.

"During the day, our soldiers protected the skies of Dnipropetrovsk region, Kyiv, the region, other cities, other regions of ours," he said.