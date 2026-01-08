Air defense destroys 70 of 97 enemy UAVs, hits recorded at 13 locations

Air defense eliminated 70 of 97 enemy strike drones, but 27 UAVs were hit at 13 locations and debris fell at one, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 70 enemy Shahed, Gerber and drones of other types in the east and south of the country," the report said.

In total, on the night of January 8 (from 19:00 on January 7), the enemy attacked 97 Shahed, Gerber strike UAVs and drones of other types from the following directions: Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - RF, Chauda, Gvardiyske – temporarily occupied Crimea, Donetsk – temporarily occupied Ukraine, about 70 of them – Shahed UAVs."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Some 27 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 13 locations.