Zelenskyy and Macron discuss air defense missile supplies and diplomatic steps

Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the supply of missiles for Ukraine's air defense during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

“Russia does not stop its strikes against our country, and right now we need to bolster air defense to protect our people, our communities, and critical infrastructure. Every delivery of air defense missiles saves lives and boosts the chances for diplomacy. That is why every meeting must yield concrete results – new decisions regarding air defense, new assistance packages, and new capabilities to protect the skies. During our meeting with President Emmanuel Macron, this was exactly what we discussed – Ukraine’s real capabilities to counter Russian terror, our defense, and the support that can strengthen our positions in diplomacy,” Zelenskyy said on X following the meeting.

He also reported that they “also had a very substantive discussion about diplomacy and our steps.”

“Today in Paris, the most representative meeting of the Coalition of the Willing is taking place, attended by heads of state, leaders of international organizations, ministers, and ambassadors. We are preparing important political steps. I am grateful to Emmanuel for his leadership and readiness to help,” Zelenskyy added.

As reported, Zelenskyy is visiting France, where a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. Representatives from 35 countries have been announced to attend, 27 of which are heads of state or government, as well as leaders of NATO and the European Union.