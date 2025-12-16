UK Defense Secretary announces GBP 600 mln investment in Ukraine air defense

UK's John Healey at the 32nd meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence (Ramstein format).

Healy, who is co-chairing the next meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius, assured the Ukrainian people of continued support.

"Today I can confirm the UK's largest investment in Ukraine's air defence in a year. GBP 600 million, thousands of air defence systems, missiles and automated turrets to shoot down drones, which will be delivered now and during the winter of 2026," Healey said.

He also announced that Britain would soon begin production of new Octopus interceptor drones in the UK, meaning thousands of new drones will be transferred back to Ukraine every month.