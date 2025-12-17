Air defense neutralize 37 out of 69 drones: hits from 29 attack UAVs recorded at 12 locations - Air Force

The Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized 37 out of 69 Russian drones, and recorded hits on 29 UAVs at 12 locations, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., air defense forces have shot down or suppressed 37 enemy Shaheds, Gerberas, and other types of UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country. Twenty-nine attack UAVs were recorded hitting 12 locations ... The attack continues, and several enemy UAVs are in the air," the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on their Telegram channel.

In total, the enemy attacked Ukrainian airspace with 69 Shaheds and Gerbera attack UAVs, as well as other types of drones, from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo (Russian Federation), and Hvardeyske (TOT Autonomous Republic of Crimea), approximately 40 of which were Shaheds.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire teams of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.