Zelenskyy: We have some air defense systems with shortage of missiles

Ukraine has certain air defense systems for which certain types of missiles are unavailable, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated.

"Today we’re also talking about air defense, about certain missiles—I don’t want to say it out loud—of which there’s a shortage. There are some systems for which certain types of missiles are unavailable. I discussed this with my partners today, saying that we can discuss it at length, but every day they fly… These need to be shot down," he said at a press conference in Brussels, where the European Council is meeting.

The President added: "And so, partners either grant licenses, or provide missiles, or help with money, and we buy them ourselves. So, there are no other options. The question is, does Europe understand? I think it does."