Air Defense downs 31 of 51 UAVs; ballistic missile hits, 20 drone strikes at 15 sites

The Defense Forces neutralized 31 out of 51 drones with which the Russian army attacked Ukraine on the night of Saturday, recorded hits of three Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 20 strike UAVs at 15 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said.

"According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 31 enemy Shahed, Gerbera UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south and east of the country. Hits of ballistic missiles and 20 strike UAVs were recorded at 15 locations," the Air Force said in Telegram channel.

In total, on the night of December 20 (from 19:00 on December 19), the enemy attacked with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the temporary occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, as well as 51 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and drones of other types from the directions: Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalove – Russia, about 30 of them – Shahed UAVs.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.