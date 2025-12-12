Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:24 12.12.2025

Air defense neutralize 64 out of 80 enemy drones overnight, with hits recorded at eight locations, debris falling at three ones

1 min read
Air defense neutralize 64 out of 80 enemy drones overnight, with hits recorded at eight locations, debris falling at three ones

On Friday night, the Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized 64 enemy drones, but debris from the downed aircraft was recorded falling at eight locations, the press service of the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., air defense forces have shot down or suppressed 64 enemy Shaheds, Gerberas, and other types of UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country. Twelve attack UAVs were hit at eight locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at three locations," the Ukrainian Air Forces reported on their Telegram channel.

It was reported that on the night of December 12 (from 6:00 p.m. on December 11), the enemy attacked with 80 Shaheds, Gerberas, and other types of attack UAVs, approximately 50 of which were Shaheds. "The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned aerial systems, and mobile fire teams of the Ukrainian Defense Forces," the message reads.

The attack was ongoing as of 9:00 a.m., with several enemy UAVs detected in the airspace.

Thus, the overall air defense effectiveness was 80%.

