Ukraine repatriates five more seriously wounded Russian POWs

Ukraine has repatriated to Russia five more seriously wounded Russian prisoners of war (POWs), including the only woman who was in Ukrainian captivity, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported.

"According to the norms of the Geneva Conventions, the Ukrainian side repatriated five more seriously wounded captive occupiers to the territory of the aggressor state, including the only woman who was in Ukrainian captivity," the Coordination Headquarters said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

As it is noted in the message, the condition of these "persons managed to be stabilized so that they became suitable for transportation. The repatriation, as stipulated by international humanitarian law, took place without any conditions for the Russian side."

In addition, as reported in Ramadan - the holy month for all Muslims - Ukraine handed over two Muslim prisoners of war who fought as part of the occupation army. "This was done in confirmation of our offer to the aggressor state to exchange Muslims based on "all for all" principle on both sides as a sign of respect for culture and traditions," the message says.

As previously reported, on March 24, the Ukrainian side has already repatriated five transportable seriously wounded Russian occupiers. "However, there are now significantly more wounded prisoners of war in places of detention in Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories, which, according to the Geneva Conventions, the occupying state must immediately return without preconditions," the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War noted.