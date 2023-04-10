Facts

19:19 10.04.2023

Ukraine repatriates five more seriously wounded Russian POWs

2 min read

Ukraine has repatriated to Russia five more seriously wounded Russian prisoners of war (POWs), including the only woman who was in Ukrainian captivity, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported.

"According to the norms of the Geneva Conventions, the Ukrainian side repatriated five more seriously wounded captive occupiers to the territory of the aggressor state, including the only woman who was in Ukrainian captivity," the Coordination Headquarters said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

As it is noted in the message, the condition of these "persons managed to be stabilized so that they became suitable for transportation. The repatriation, as stipulated by international humanitarian law, took place without any conditions for the Russian side."

In addition, as reported in Ramadan - the holy month for all Muslims - Ukraine handed over two Muslim prisoners of war who fought as part of the occupation army. "This was done in confirmation of our offer to the aggressor state to exchange Muslims based on "all for all" principle on both sides as a sign of respect for culture and traditions," the message says.

As previously reported, on March 24, the Ukrainian side has already repatriated five transportable seriously wounded Russian occupiers. "However, there are now significantly more wounded prisoners of war in places of detention in Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories, which, according to the Geneva Conventions, the occupying state must immediately return without preconditions," the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War noted.

Tags: #russia #captives

MORE ABOUT

20:49 10.04.2023
Invaders’ offensive potential on entire front line continues to decline – ISW

Invaders’ offensive potential on entire front line continues to decline – ISW

19:16 10.04.2023
Rada terminates agreement between Ukraine, Russia on crossing of state border by residents of border regions

Rada terminates agreement between Ukraine, Russia on crossing of state border by residents of border regions

20:28 07.04.2023
Main Intelligence Agency: Recent events in Bryansk region indicate that armed protest against regime possible inside Russia

Main Intelligence Agency: Recent events in Bryansk region indicate that armed protest against regime possible inside Russia

21:02 06.04.2023
Ukrainian Defense Forces carry out eight strikes on places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours — AFU General Staff

Ukrainian Defense Forces carry out eight strikes on places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours — AFU General Staff

19:48 04.04.2023
Danilov: Shoigu's statements about transfer of Iskander-M complex to Belarus pure bluff

Danilov: Shoigu's statements about transfer of Iskander-M complex to Belarus pure bluff

20:44 31.03.2023
Diplomatic format to end war to start with Russia's rep who first withdraws Russian troops from Ukraine without fight – Zelenskyy

Diplomatic format to end war to start with Russia's rep who first withdraws Russian troops from Ukraine without fight – Zelenskyy

11:08 31.03.2023
Russia loses at least 6 Zoopark radar systems in war with Ukraine - British intelligence

Russia loses at least 6 Zoopark radar systems in war with Ukraine - British intelligence

21:06 30.03.2023
Ukrainian FM: I don't think Russia to be able to change balance within UN Security Council during its presidency

Ukrainian FM: I don't think Russia to be able to change balance within UN Security Council during its presidency

20:40 30.03.2023
Some 45 OSCE States activate Moscow Mechanism to investigate Russia's deportation of Ukrainian children

Some 45 OSCE States activate Moscow Mechanism to investigate Russia's deportation of Ukrainian children

13:54 29.03.2023
Russian special services involve children in reporting fake mining of facilities in Ukraine – SBU

Russian special services involve children in reporting fake mining of facilities in Ukraine – SBU

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy appoints head of Bucha district prosecutor's office Kravchenko as head of Kyiv Regional Administration – decree

Reznikov: Time crucial for us when preparing for counteroffensive

Ukraine, Iraq activate mechanisms of interaction

100 Ukrainians, incl defenders of Mariupol, returned according to swap procedure

Rada appeals to NATO member states to support Ukraine's accession to Alliance

LATEST

Zelenskyy appoints head of Bucha district prosecutor's office Kravchenko as head of Kyiv Regional Administration – decree

Russian missile terror against Ukraine's energy sector finally fails

Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down one enemy helicopter, six drones, destroy one ammunition depot over past day

Enemy's offensive simultaneously going on in four directions, fiercest battles in Bakhmut, Maryinka and Avdiyivka – Maliar

Russians increasing number of checkpoints, patrols, inspections in temporarily occupied territories – General Staff

Another fifty-six deputies of Russia’s State Duma, who voted for independence of ‘LPR/DPR,’ to be tried in absentia in Ukraine

Wagner fighters exhausted by Ukrainian forces: Enemy forced to involve special forces, amphibious assault units in battles for Bakhmut – Syrsky

Rada intends to include history of Ukraine, foreign language in final certification for general secondary education

Zelenskyy discusses security cooperation with Greek PM

Reznikov: Time crucial for us when preparing for counteroffensive

AD
AD
AD
AD